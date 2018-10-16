 Skip to main content
Wednesday, Oct. 17

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., .Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell: 4 p.m.-8 p.m., B Framed Galleries, 313 S Barstow St, Eau Claire. The legendary animator will be exhibiting Beatles cartoon pop artwork as well as other beloved cartoon characters that encompass his 50-year career in Children’s Television such as Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetsons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & more.ALL WORKS ARE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE. Scott Segelbaum, scott@rockartshow.com, 6103891807. http://www.beatlescartoonartshow.com.

Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.

McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Thursday, Oct. 18

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, .A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Monster Mayhem!: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Off school early? Kids can join us for monstrous games, crafts and contests!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 715-723-1146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org/.

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. All are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

