Tuesday, Jan. 22

New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.

Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010. .

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free

Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.

Free Legal Clinic: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

