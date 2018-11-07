Thursday, Nov. 08

Armistice Day Performance: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Meeting Room Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Dulce Et Decorum EstAn Evening of songs and poetry for peace, in the spirit of Armistice DayOn the centenary of the Armistice that ended the first world war, and amid the many noisy tributes to all things martial, Jim Miller offers an alternative evening of music, prose and poetry from writers and composers whose works render the experience of war —”the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame”—in the cold light of truth. The hour long program will feature folk singer and guitarist Miller performing songs by Eric Bogle, John McCutcheon, Pete Seeger and others and reciting poetry, letters and prose from such writers as Wilfred Owen, John McCrea, J.M. Barrie and Adrian Mitchell. Jim Miller is an actor, musician and retired educator bestknown to local audiences for his annual holiday performances of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales. For many years he directed plays at UW-Stout and directed, designed and acted for the Menomonie Theatre Guild. He regularly performs original and classic acoustic folk music at many area venues. Jim Miller, miller.james30@yahoo.com, 715 233-3034.