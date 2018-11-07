Thursday, Nov. 08
Armistice Day Performance: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Meeting Room Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Dulce Et Decorum EstAn Evening of songs and poetry for peace, in the spirit of Armistice DayOn the centenary of the Armistice that ended the first world war, and amid the many noisy tributes to all things martial, Jim Miller offers an alternative evening of music, prose and poetry from writers and composers whose works render the experience of war —”the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame”—in the cold light of truth. The hour long program will feature folk singer and guitarist Miller performing songs by Eric Bogle, John McCutcheon, Pete Seeger and others and reciting poetry, letters and prose from such writers as Wilfred Owen, John McCrea, J.M. Barrie and Adrian Mitchell. Jim Miller is an actor, musician and retired educator bestknown to local audiences for his annual holiday performances of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales. For many years he directed plays at UW-Stout and directed, designed and acted for the Menomonie Theatre Guild. He regularly performs original and classic acoustic folk music at many area venues. Jim Miller, miller.james30@yahoo.com, 715 233-3034.
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, .Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Friday, Nov. 09
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
