Distance Running: 7 a.m.-7:50 a.m., 509 University Drive , Eau Claire. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon! This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 6th, 2018.Lectures: Tuesdays at 7 a.m7:50 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.6:20 p.m. Attend either session each week.Training Runs: Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire campus (venue TBD). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.