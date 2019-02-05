Wednesday, Feb. 06
Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Will NOT meet in December. Meeting again Jan. 4. 723-3726.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
Distance Running: 7 a.m.-7:50 a.m., 509 University Drive , Eau Claire. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon! This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 6th, 2018.Lectures: Tuesdays at 7 a.m7:50 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.6:20 p.m. Attend either session each week.Training Runs: Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire campus (venue TBD). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.
Thursday, Feb. 07
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Chi-Hi Class of 1957 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Pizza Hut, Chippewa Falls. All class members welcome.
