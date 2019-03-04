TUESDAY, March 5
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Free blood pressure screenings: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. 7th St., Cornell. . Katie Matott, kmatott@extendicare.com, 715-307-7268. http://cornellrehab.com.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. . . Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
AA Meeting: Noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. . Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Lake Wissota Lionss Club monthly meeting: 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, Chippewa Falls. Info, 225-0562.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . .
WEDNESDAY, March 6
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Health Insurance in Manufacturing: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Advanced Laser, 600 Cashman Dr., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker, Bob Pfeiffer, will be joining us to discuss PBM carve-outs, brand and specialty prescription advocacy, reference-based pricing, orthopedic telemedicine, obesity management strategies, in-home medical delivery services, on-site/near-site primary care clinic offerings, incentive consultation to match desired outcomes, care coordination and data analytics, interventional orthopedics, and so much more!If you are in the manufacturing industry and are curious as to what healthcare insurance options are available for your business and its employees, this is the Lunch and Learn you will not want to miss!. Rosalyn Zirngible, info@chippewa-wi.com, 7157237150. $15 http://www.chippewa-wi.com.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card
Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. 723-3726.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m. Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!