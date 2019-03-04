WEDNESDAY, March 6

Health Insurance in Manufacturing: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Advanced Laser, 600 Cashman Dr., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker, Bob Pfeiffer, will be joining us to discuss PBM carve-outs, brand and specialty prescription advocacy, reference-based pricing, orthopedic telemedicine, obesity management strategies, in-home medical delivery services, on-site/near-site primary care clinic offerings, incentive consultation to match desired outcomes, care coordination and data analytics, interventional orthopedics, and so much more!If you are in the manufacturing industry and are curious as to what healthcare insurance options are available for your business and its employees, this is the Lunch and Learn you will not want to miss!. Rosalyn Zirngible, info@chippewa-wi.com, 7157237150. $15 http://www.chippewa-wi.com.