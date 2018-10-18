Friday, Oct. 19

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Sock Monster Sewing: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Turn your stray socks into cuddly monsters, as silly or scary as you like!Supplies including socks will be available, but feel free to bring clean stray socks to contribute!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome! Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

Fall Fest 2018: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Sand Creek School/C.H. Johnson Public Library, E9311 County I, Sand Creek. Fall Fest 2018 @ The Old SchoolE9311 Cty Rd. I Sand Creek, WI 54765WHEN: Saturday, October 20th, 2018: 12-5pm, Blue Grass Jam 6:30Vintage Baseball, 1860’s Gentleman’s game: Sand Creek 9 & Menomonie Blue Caps Beer available from Valkyrie, Bloomer and Sand Creek Breweries Concessions: Profits support Sand Creek 9 jerseys Fall treats & coffee: Free Will donation to support SC Arts scholarship fundChili Cookoff, Root beer TastingKids! Bring your carved/decorated pumpkin for a judging contest! visit Facebook.com and search: “Sand Creek ARTS” for more info. Cathy LeFevre, calef4@yahoo.com, 715-658-1889. https://www.facebook.com/SandCreekARTS/?modal=composer.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association Annual Meeting: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Olde Towne, 903 Cedar Falls Rd, Menomonie. Help TMLIA have a unified voice and share what water quality issues are important to you! Presentation and Demonstration activities scheduled. Breakfast and childcare provided. Liz Usborne, TMLIApresident@gmail.com, 715-235-5435. http://TMLIA.org.

Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire Haunted Hustle: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owen Park, 1st Avenue, Eau Claire. Join us for a family friendly, Halloween-themed run/walk benefiting area non-profit organizations! Event attendees will also enjoy kids activities, onsite vendors, and a silent auction. Jenna, jziegler@group-health.com, 7158522605. $10 -$30 http://www.group-health.com.

