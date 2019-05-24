Monday, May 27

Editor’s note: Many of these events are recurring events in our calendar system, and they may not be taking place on Memorial Day. Call ahead to make sure your event is still being held.

Memorial Day Mass: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., Memorial Day Mass at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be the Celebrant of the Mass. In case of rain, the Mass will be held at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.