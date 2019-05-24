Saturday, May 25
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun! Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, May. 26
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, May 27
Editor’s note: Many of these events are recurring events in our calendar system, and they may not be taking place on Memorial Day. Call ahead to make sure your event is still being held.
Memorial Day Mass: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., Memorial Day Mass at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be the Celebrant of the Mass. In case of rain, the Mass will be held at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.
Tuesday, May 28
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.