Armistice Day Performance: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Meeting Room Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Dulce Et Decorum EstAn Evening of songs and poetry for peace, in the spirit of Armistice Day on the centenary of the Armistice that ended the first world war, and amid the many noisy tributes to all things martial, Jim Miller offers an alternative evening of music, prose and poetry from writers and composers whose works render the experience of war —”the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame”—in the cold light of truth. The hour long program will feature folk singer and guitarist Miller performing songs by Eric Bogle, John McCutcheon, Pete Seeger and others and reciting poetry, letters and prose from such writers as Wilfred Owen, John McCrea, J.M. Barrie and Adrian Mitchell. Jim Miller, miller.james30@yahoo.com, 715 233-3034.