Wednesday, Nov. 07
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Will NOT meet in December. Meeting again Jan. 4. 723-3726.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Thursday, Nov. 08
Armistice Day Performance: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Meeting Room Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Dulce Et Decorum EstAn Evening of songs and poetry for peace, in the spirit of Armistice Day on the centenary of the Armistice that ended the first world war, and amid the many noisy tributes to all things martial, Jim Miller offers an alternative evening of music, prose and poetry from writers and composers whose works render the experience of war —”the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame”—in the cold light of truth. The hour long program will feature folk singer and guitarist Miller performing songs by Eric Bogle, John McCutcheon, Pete Seeger and others and reciting poetry, letters and prose from such writers as Wilfred Owen, John McCrea, J.M. Barrie and Adrian Mitchell. Jim Miller, miller.james30@yahoo.com, 715 233-3034.
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave. Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, .Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.