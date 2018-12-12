Thursday, Dec. 13
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, .Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Holiday Pop Up Shops: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bobbi Jo Toy, 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire. Holiday Pop Up Shops at Porter Place in Eau Claire. Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm starting on November 29 and running through December 20. Artisan & organic wares, jewelry & handmade items, holiday gifts & crafts, and networking. Items may vary from week to week. Bobbi Jo Toy, bobbijotoy@me.com, 715 829 8852.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls. Sharlene Bellefeuille, Outreach Specialist, sbellefeuille@alz.org, 715-861-6174. http://alz.org/gwwi.
ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Holiday Food “Drive Up”: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., .Noon-5 p.m., Salvation Army Food Pantry at 521 North Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Drive up to the Salvation army, stop in the front and the Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose volunteers will unload your food donation for you. You don’t even need to leave your car!
Friday, Dec. 14
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.