Jim Falls food pantry : 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Holiday Food “Drive Up”: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., .Noon-5 p.m., Salvation Army Food Pantry at 521 North Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Drive up to the Salvation army, stop in the front and the Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose volunteers will unload your food donation for you. You don’t even need to leave your car!