Saturday, Oct. 5
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Roast Beef Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott. Serving delicious tender roast beef with mashed potatoes & gravy, buttery corn, vinaigrette coleslaw, rolls, pickles and beverages. Topping of the meal a slice of apple crisp and ice cream. Donna Albarado, albarado@charter.net, 715-289-4511. $11.00 Http://www.cadottlutheran.org.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.