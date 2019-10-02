 Skip to main content
Saturday, Oct. 5

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Roast Beef Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott. Serving delicious tender roast beef with mashed potatoes & gravy, buttery corn, vinaigrette coleslaw, rolls, pickles and beverages. Topping of the meal a slice of apple crisp and ice cream. Donna Albarado, albarado@charter.net, 715-289-4511. $11.00 Http://www.cadottlutheran.org.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

