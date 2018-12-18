 Skip to main content
Wednesday, Dec. 19

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Alzheimer's support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. . .

Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome. .

Women With Purpose December 19th Luncheon: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagles Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. Cindy Currier, registration@womenwithpurposewi.org, 715-797-1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker.

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave. Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, .A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome. .

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .All are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

