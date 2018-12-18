Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave. Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, .A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome. .