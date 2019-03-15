Saturday, Mar. 16
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-noon, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 through March 16. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 and older. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, March 17
Bloomer/New Auburn Area Food Pantry Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Bloomer Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Free will offering. Annual fundraiser to benefit the area Food Pantry. Silent Auction. Raffle of numerous items. Serving pancakes, syrup, sausages, juice, coffee. All you can eat. Since 1983, the Bloomer New Auburn Area Food Pantry has been committed to alleviating hunger for families who are experiencing food insecurity in our area. The Bloomer Senior Center Building is handicap accessible, so all are welcome. Roberta Poirier, Director, foodpantry@bloomer.net, 715-568-3733. https://bloomerfoodpantry.wixsite.com/bnapantry.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, March 18
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.