Saturday, Mar. 16

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-noon, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 through March 16. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 and older. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, March 17