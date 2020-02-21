Saturday, Feb. 22
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, Chippewa Falls.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Hwy. J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 to 8 p.m., UWEC-Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. $20. 715-836-3636.
