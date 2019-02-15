Pancake Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., St. Peter's, Tilden, 11358 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Join the members of St. Peter School for the 17th annual "Sweetheart" pancake breakfast. From 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. pancakes, french toast, sausage, ham, eggs, toast, donuts and more will be served. Following the meal, the Tilden Lions Sheephead/Euchre Tournament will begin at one one p.m. . $6 ages 10-adult, $3 ages 4-9, free ages 3 and under