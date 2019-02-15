Saturday, Feb. 16
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Benefit Concert: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Revival Records, 128 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. Admission is free & all donations will go to supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Appearing and performing will be Greg Gilbertson, Sean Jordan, Parker Reed, Bryant Rahm, Caitlin McGarvey, Kailin Schumacher & Sam Hellman. https://www.facebook.com/events/379641129277603/.
Pancake Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., St. Peter's, Tilden, 11358 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Join the members of St. Peter School for the 17th annual "Sweetheart" pancake breakfast. From 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. pancakes, french toast, sausage, ham, eggs, toast, donuts and more will be served. Following the meal, the Tilden Lions Sheephead/Euchre Tournament will begin at one one p.m. . $6 ages 10-adult, $3 ages 4-9, free ages 3 and under
Monday, Feb. 18
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal. .
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
AA Meeting: Noon. Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free
Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Trinity Christian Fellowship, W11581 Hwy X, Stanley. Serves all. Must bring a form of ID. .
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.
Free hot meal at Agnes' Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome. .
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010. .
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
