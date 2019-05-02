Saturday, May 4

Star Wars Day Celebration: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. May the 4th be with you! Join us for a Star Wars Day Celebration—Jedi Challenges, games, crafts and more. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 715-723-1146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, May 5

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, May 6

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.