Friday, Feb. 28
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. A twenty minute storytime full of bounces, rhymes, stories, songs and bubbles for ages birth—3 and their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11:10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. . Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian artist Michael Charles Performs the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S High Street Wisconsin , Chippewa Falls. The concert by Grammy elected, Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian born artist Michael Charles and His Band will take you on a guitar driven journey through thirty seven years and thirty eight releases of original music. The precision and level of energy is just spectacular and will leave you astounded by the driving force, the contemporary blues, and the soulful ballads of Michael Charles. Jane Rogers, promotemc@gmail.com, 7083438809. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $7 youth http://www.michaelcharles.com.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!