Friday, Feb. 28

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian artist Michael Charles Performs the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S High Street Wisconsin , Chippewa Falls. The concert by Grammy elected, Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian born artist Michael Charles and His Band will take you on a guitar driven journey through thirty seven years and thirty eight releases of original music. The precision and level of energy is just spectacular and will leave you astounded by the driving force, the contemporary blues, and the soulful ballads of Michael Charles. Jane Rogers, promotemc@gmail.com, 7083438809. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $7 youth http://www.michaelcharles.com.