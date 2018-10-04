Friday, Oct. 05
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Saturday, Oct. 06
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Spirit of the Macks Silent & Live Auction: 6 p.m.-11 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Spirit of the Macks is open to the public at 6:00 PM. Live auction starts at 7:30 PM. Cost of $10 at the door includes beverages and food. Come early you do not want to miss all the raffles and silent auction items!Join us for an evening of fun and laughter while bidding on great merchandise at the silent auction, drawings for fabulous donated items on the womens’ table, mens’ table, 52 card games, $1000 dice game, pick-a-purse, paddle wheel, and the live auction with a professional auctioneer! . Kathy Adams, k.adams@macs.k12.wi.us, 715-723-0538. $10.00 http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/support-macs/spiritofthemacks.cfm.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Harvest Home Tour: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. English Lutheran Church of Bateman is hosting their annual Harvest Home Tour. We have three unique homes to tour: 2 in the Cadott area and 1 near Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls. In addition, there is a tea with fall treats and refreshments at the church, as well as a bake sale and craft sale. The even goes from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, October 6th. Karen Rokser, rokser@charter.net, 715-723-7904. $5.00 http://www.elcbateman.org.