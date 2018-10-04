Saturday, Oct. 06

Spirit of the Macks Silent & Live Auction: 6 p.m.-11 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Spirit of the Macks is open to the public at 6:00 PM. Live auction starts at 7:30 PM. Cost of $10 at the door includes beverages and food. Come early you do not want to miss all the raffles and silent auction items!Join us for an evening of fun and laughter while bidding on great merchandise at the silent auction, drawings for fabulous donated items on the womens’ table, mens’ table, 52 card games, $1000 dice game, pick-a-purse, paddle wheel, and the live auction with a professional auctioneer! . Kathy Adams, k.adams@macs.k12.wi.us, 715-723-0538. $10.00 http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/support-macs/spiritofthemacks.cfm.