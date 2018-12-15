Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry : 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Trinity Christian Fellowship, W11581 Hwy X, Stanley. Serves all. Must bring a form of ID.

Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.