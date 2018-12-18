Wednesday, Dec. 19

Women With Purpose December 19th Luncheon: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. After 29 years as a registered nurse, Melissa retired from Mayo Hospital to pursue her calling with ministry through Mary Kay, Inc. As a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac Director she now travels the country making women feel beautiful inside and out and sharing God’s word along the journey.Melissa has extensive training in leadership and finance and is passionate about mission trips having been to Haiti, Honduras and soon to Puerto Rico. Most recently she has been involved with Revive Wisconsin and the Incredible Life Makeover retreat.Melissa will help you navigate through the stressful holiday season and give you tools to help you DREAM, BELIEVE, and ACHIEVE. You will feel energized, renewed and ready to enter the mission field of life…. Cindy Currier, registration@womenwithpurposewi.org, 715-797 1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker.