Wednesday, Dec. 19
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card..
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Women With Purpose December 19th Luncheon: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. After 29 years as a registered nurse, Melissa retired from Mayo Hospital to pursue her calling with ministry through Mary Kay, Inc. As a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac Director she now travels the country making women feel beautiful inside and out and sharing God’s word along the journey.Melissa has extensive training in leadership and finance and is passionate about mission trips having been to Haiti, Honduras and soon to Puerto Rico. Most recently she has been involved with Revive Wisconsin and the Incredible Life Makeover retreat.Melissa will help you navigate through the stressful holiday season and give you tools to help you DREAM, BELIEVE, and ACHIEVE. You will feel energized, renewed and ready to enter the mission field of life…. Cindy Currier, registration@womenwithpurposewi.org, 715-797 1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker.
Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
Glitteratti (feat. members of Trampled By Turtles): 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Waterfront Bar & Grill, 512 Crescent St, Menomonie. Glitteratti consists of songwriter Marc Gartman (Two Many Banjos, Fever Dream), Dave Carroll (Trampled By Turtles, Two Many Banjos), Tim Saxhaug (Trampled by Turtles, Dead Man Winter) and Kyle Keegan (Ben Howard, Mandolin Orange).Glitteratti plays a mix of originals and covers. . Marc Gartman, marcgart@gmail.com, 218 269-1861. https://glitteratti.bandcamp.com/.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Holiday Pop Up Shops: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bobbi Jo Toy, 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire. Holiday Pop Up Shops at Porter Place in Eau Claire. Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm starting on November 29 and running through December 20. Artisan & organic wares, jewelry & handmade items, holiday gifts & crafts, and networking. Items may vary from week to week. Bobbi Jo Toy, bobbijotoy@me.com, 715 829 8852.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, .A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .All are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
