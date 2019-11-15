 Skip to main content
Sunday, Nov. 17

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Nov. 18

Development Toolbox 101/Revolving Loan Fund: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, 770 Technology Way, 715-723-7150.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

