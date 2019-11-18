 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 Comments
Calendar

Calendar

  • 0

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.

Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, a national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brian L. Rygiel
Obituaries

Brian L. Rygiel

Brian L. Rygiel, 49, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Medford, town of Hammel in Taylor County, as a result of a motorcycle a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News