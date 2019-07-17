Thursday, July 18

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

Chippewa Falls Youth Football Registration: 4-8 p.m., Weber Fields, 3850 139th St, Chippewa Falls. Registration for tackle and flag football for Chippewa Falls Youth Football. Flag football is for any player entering grades 2nd through 7th. Tackle football is for players entering 5th and 6th grades. Arnie Pehlke, arniepehlke@cfyf.net, 715-577-8058. 175.00 http://www.cfyf.net.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room, a national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.