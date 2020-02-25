Thursday, Feb. 27

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your caregiving journey? Are you looking for ways to help a loved one with memory loss? Azura Memory Care invites all affected by memory loss to attend its free, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Kim Negus, music therapist with Western Wisconsin Music in Medicine, will be the presenting speaker. Attendees are welcome to attend any and all portions of the session. There is no cost or reservation required to attend.For more information or assistance, the community can contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618. Katie Fennell, katie.fennell@azuramemory.com, 715-563-2618. http://www.azuramemory.com/events.