Thursday, Feb. 27
American Sewing Guild: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sew Complete, 1408 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire. Jamie Mossige will present a brief history of machine embroidery from its origins in France to the modern home embroidery machines. Ruth Diestelmeier, erdiestelmeier@hotmail.com, 715-829-5648.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your caregiving journey? Are you looking for ways to help a loved one with memory loss? Azura Memory Care invites all affected by memory loss to attend its free, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Kim Negus, music therapist with Western Wisconsin Music in Medicine, will be the presenting speaker. Attendees are welcome to attend any and all portions of the session. There is no cost or reservation required to attend.For more information or assistance, the community can contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618. Katie Fennell, katie.fennell@azuramemory.com, 715-563-2618. http://www.azuramemory.com/events.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Friday, Feb. 28
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. A twenty minute storytime full of bounces, rhymes, stories, songs and bubbles for ages birth—3 and their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11:10-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian artist Michael Charles Performs the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Cultural Association / Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S High Street Wisconsin , Chippewa Falls. The concert by Grammy elected, Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Australian born artist Michael Charles and His Band will take you on a guitar driven journey through thirty seven years and thirty eight releases of original music. The precision and level of energy is just spectacular and will leave you astounded by the driving force, the contemporary blues, and the soulful ballads of Michael Charles. Jane Rogers, promotemc@gmail.com, 7083438809. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $7 youth http://www.michaelcharles.com.