Sunday, Nov. 24
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Nov. 25
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
After School Art and Play: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Drop in after school for hands-on creative fun. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
Sign Language 2: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire. Expand your knowledge of sign in this secondary class. Get a quick refresher on the basics and pick up where you left off in Sign Language 1. Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $99 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/beginning-sign-language2/.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.