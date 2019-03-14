Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.