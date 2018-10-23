Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your care giving journey? Are you looking for ways to help a loved one with memory loss? Azura Memory Care invites all who are affected by memory loss to attend its free Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group.There is no reservation required to attend and participants are welcome to come to any and all portions of the meeting. The meeting will be framed as an open discussion with refreshments served at 2:30 p.m. For more information or assistance, contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618. Paula Gibson, Paula.Gibson@azuramemory.com, 715-491-0880. http://www.azuramemory.com.