Wednesday, Oct. 24
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Free Legal Clinic: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Chippewa Valley Book Festival presents Heather Swan: Where Honeybees Thrive—Stories from the Field: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. This event is co-sponsored by the Chippewa Falls Public Library. For more events see: cvbookfest.org. CV Book Fest & CF Library, chippewavalleybookfestival@gmail.com, 715-723-1146. https://www.cvbookfest.org/festival-events/2018/10/25/heather-swan.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Annual Turkey Dinner: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior Street, Chippewa Falls. Zion United Methodist Church’s Annual Turkey Dinner Thursday, October 25th 4:30-6:30 p.m. Corner of Elm St. & Superior St.1102 Superior Street, Chippewa Falls Adults: $10.00Children (6-12): $ 5.00Carry Out Orders Available. Zion United Methodist Church, zion54729@yahoo.com, 7157233639. http://www.zhumc.org.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your care giving journey? Are you looking for ways to help a loved one with memory loss? Azura Memory Care invites all who are affected by memory loss to attend its free Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group.There is no reservation required to attend and participants are welcome to come to any and all portions of the meeting. The meeting will be framed as an open discussion with refreshments served at 2:30 p.m. For more information or assistance, contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618. Paula Gibson, Paula.Gibson@azuramemory.com, 715-491-0880. http://www.azuramemory.com.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. . . Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
