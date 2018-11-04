Monday, Nov. 05
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., The Legacy Community Center, 26 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. The Legacy Community Center, 26 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-Profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Tuesday, Nov. 06
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Lake Wissota Lion’s Club monthly meeting: 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, Chippewa Falls. Info, 225-0562.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Mary, 720-1443.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 12 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Free blood pressure screenings: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. 7th St., Cornell. . Katie Matott, kmatott@extendicare.com, 715-307-7268. http://cornellrehab.com.
