Friday, April 5
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Saturday, April 6
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Awaken—Women’s Conference: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Paradise Shores 4 Llc, 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe. Walking around lost, no direction, aimless. Join us and hear Natasha Tompkins share stories that will AWAKEN you to a new life. If that does not AWAKEN you, 513 FREE is our Worship team and will be rocking the house. It is time, time to AWAKEN! Early Bird Tickets: $35 after March 6, 2019: $40 groups of 6 or more: $30 each. Linda Igarta, sparkinghope@centurytel.net, 715-239-6490. $40.00 http://www.thelogchurch.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.