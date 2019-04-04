Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

Awaken—Women’s Conference: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Paradise Shores 4 Llc, 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe. Walking around lost, no direction, aimless. Join us and hear Natasha Tompkins share stories that will AWAKEN you to a new life. If that does not AWAKEN you, 513 FREE is our Worship team and will be rocking the house. It is time, time to AWAKEN! Early Bird Tickets: $35 after March 6, 2019: $40 groups of 6 or more: $30 each. Linda Igarta, sparkinghope@centurytel.net, 715-239-6490. $40.00 http://www.thelogchurch.org.