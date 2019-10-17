Saturday, Oct. 19
Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire Haunted Hustle 5k Run/Walk: 8 a.m. to noon, Owen Park, Eau Claire. Join us for a family-friendly, Halloween-themed run/walk benefiting area nonprofit organizations. 608-613-0732. $10 to $30.
Literacy Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central. This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. Parents will gain tips for navigating parenthood, and each child will go home with a free book. 715-233-5363.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; nonmembers $15 per family.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.