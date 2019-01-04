Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.

Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.

Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.

