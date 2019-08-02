Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4

Art, Craft & Quilt Auction, Heart for Luther Park: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m., Luther Park Bible, 944 24¼ St., Chetek. All are welcome to join our annual nonprofit fundraising event. Arts, Crafts & Quilts will be available for silent auction and live auction bids. We have day camp available for kids ages 5 to 12 for $20, includes lunch (call to pre-register), grilled chicken lunch with fixings, pie, ice cream, fellowship and lots of fun! Join us at 9:15 a.m. for an outdoor camp style worship, silent auction begins at 10 a.m., chicken dinner at 11 a.m. and live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Raffles for quilts or wood carved owl are also available the day of the event, drawing is at 3 p.m. Open to the public! Proceeds support our year-round ministry. http://lutherpark.org/heart-for-luther-park. Kellee Petik, kellee@lutherpark.org, 715-859-2215.