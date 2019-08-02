Saturday, Aug. 3
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Art, Craft & Quilt Auction, Heart for Luther Park: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m., Luther Park Bible, 944 24¼ St., Chetek. All are welcome to join our annual nonprofit fundraising event. Arts, Crafts & Quilts will be available for silent auction and live auction bids. We have day camp available for kids ages 5 to 12 for $20, includes lunch (call to pre-register), grilled chicken lunch with fixings, pie, ice cream, fellowship and lots of fun! Join us at 9:15 a.m. for an outdoor camp style worship, silent auction begins at 10 a.m., chicken dinner at 11 a.m. and live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Raffles for quilts or wood carved owl are also available the day of the event, drawing is at 3 p.m. Open to the public! Proceeds support our year-round ministry. http://lutherpark.org/heart-for-luther-park. Kellee Petik, kellee@lutherpark.org, 715-859-2215.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Aug. 5
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5-6 p.m., English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 Co. Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 Co. Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa Area churches/nonprofit agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.