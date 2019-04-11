Saturday, April 13
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Cadott High School Student Council’s Annual Buzz into Spring Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cadott High School, 466 E Mills St, Cadott. Buzz into Spring is a fundraiser held by Cadott High School Student Council to help raise funds for school activities throughout the year. The fundraiser includes a vendor show (with 50+ vendors), pancake breakfast (including eggs, meat, and fruit), kids fair (including free bounce house), and raffles. Stop by and support the Cadott High School and community at this event. Breakfast: $8, 4-12 years old $5, 3 and under are free.
Sunday, April 14
Chippewa Falls FFA/FFA Alumni Pancake Breakfast & Silent Auction: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge (Near the Chippewa Vet Clinic and Quality Propane), 8118 149th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Adult are $7, children (5-12 years) $3.50 and children under 5 eat free. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, sweet rolls, milk, coffee and orange juice.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Monday, April 15
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.