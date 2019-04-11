Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil : 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Cadott High School Student Council’s Annual Buzz into Spring Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cadott High School, 466 E Mills St, Cadott. Buzz into Spring is a fundraiser held by Cadott High School Student Council to help raise funds for school activities throughout the year. The fundraiser includes a vendor show (with 50+ vendors), pancake breakfast (including eggs, meat, and fruit), kids fair (including free bounce house), and raffles. Stop by and support the Cadott High School and community at this event. Breakfast: $8, 4-12 years old $5, 3 and under are free.