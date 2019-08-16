Saturday, Aug. 17

Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St. NW, Menomonie. We will be having crafts and vendors from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota. We will also be having a food truck from Baka Chicken, serving up some delicious meals to the community. Everyone is invited. We will also be doing door prizes. Tickets for door prizes are $5 for 6 tickets. Proceeds will go to the Mat Ulberg Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives back to the community. In 2018, The Mat Ulberg Foundation raised over $1,200. Our 2019 goal is to raise $1,500 to give back to our community and local non-profit organizations. For more information contact Mat Ulberg cs@livingperfectlyou.com 800-218-9624. Mathew Ulberg, cs@mgsproductsdist.com, 715-308-0074.