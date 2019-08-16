Saturday, Aug. 17
Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St. NW, Menomonie. We will be having crafts and vendors from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota. We will also be having a food truck from Baka Chicken, serving up some delicious meals to the community. Everyone is invited. We will also be doing door prizes. Tickets for door prizes are $5 for 6 tickets. Proceeds will go to the Mat Ulberg Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives back to the community. In 2018, The Mat Ulberg Foundation raised over $1,200. Our 2019 goal is to raise $1,500 to give back to our community and local non-profit organizations. For more information contact Mat Ulberg cs@livingperfectlyou.com 800-218-9624. Mathew Ulberg, cs@mgsproductsdist.com, 715-308-0074.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Aug. 19
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
