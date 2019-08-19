 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 Comments

Calendar

  • 0

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.

Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance
High-school

Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance

Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig took a scary fall, but did so in victory at the finish line to win the Division 1 400-meter dash on Saturday at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Sandvig earned four podium finishes on the day for the Cardinals and is the first girls state champion for the program in 25 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News