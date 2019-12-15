Tuesday, Dec. 17

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 715-723-4399.

Senior dining: noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

AA Meeting: noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-7626.

Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. 715-307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 715-723-0460. First meeting free.

Open Door Clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the federal poverty guidelines. Jill Cooper, 715-720-1443.