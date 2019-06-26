 Skip to main content
Calendar
Calendar

Thursday, June 27

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Senior Dining: noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Summer Institute: Chippewa Falls: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Halmstad Elementary, 565 South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Summer Institute has a 40-year tradition of teaching and delighting children across the Chippewa Valley. Your kids will love the variety of activities, and you will appreciate the small classes that promise high quality learning. Students entering grades K-5 in fall 2019. Must turn 5 years old on or before September 1, 2019. Chelsea Higley, higleycj@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $15.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/summer-institute-chippewa-falls/.

Friday, June 28

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

