Friday, Nov. 09
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Messy Church: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., First Congregational Church UCC, 420 Wilson Ave, Menomonie. Join us from 4-6 pm on Saturday, November 10th at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave for the story of Moses and Exodus. Worship, Activities, dinner and a closing worship. Bring your family and friends. It’s going to be very messy because there will be finger painting .Messy Church is a form of church for children and adults that involves creativity, celebration and hospitality. It meets the second Saturday of the month from 4-6pm. We gather together to celebrate the story with song, story and prayer. Then activities for all-ages playing and working together explore our theme. First Congregational UCC, mcef@menomonieucc.org, 715-235-5838. https://www.facebook.com/UCCMenomonie/.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Ski Swap 2018: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Street Sports, 12 W Spring St, Chippewa Falls. Bring in your unwanted skis, snowshoes, or snowboard gear, and Spring Street Sports will sell it the day of the swap, Nov. 10th. Get cash for your gear or buy yourself gear, with 15% of all sales going to the EC Ski Striders for trail development in the Chippewa Valley. Spring Street Sports, mikeh@springstreetsports.com, 7157236616. http://www.springstreetsports.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!