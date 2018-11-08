Saturday, Nov. 10

Messy Church: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., First Congregational Church UCC, 420 Wilson Ave, Menomonie. Join us from 4-6 pm on Saturday, November 10th at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave for the story of Moses and Exodus. Worship, Activities, dinner and a closing worship. Bring your family and friends. It’s going to be very messy because there will be finger painting .Messy Church is a form of church for children and adults that involves creativity, celebration and hospitality. It meets the second Saturday of the month from 4-6pm. We gather together to celebrate the story with song, story and prayer. Then activities for all-ages playing and working together explore our theme. First Congregational UCC, mcef@menomonieucc.org, 715-235-5838. https://www.facebook.com/UCCMenomonie/.