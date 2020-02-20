Friday, Feb. 21

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. Storytime full of bounces, rhymes, stories, songs and bubbles for ages birth to 3 and their caregivers. 715-723-1146.

Growing Readers Storytime: 11:10 to 11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. Stortime for children ages 3 to 6 features books, songs, movement and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open-activity period. 715-723-1146.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St. Donations at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Distance Running Course: 8 to 10 a.m., UW-Eau Claire Campus: McPhee Center, 509 University Drive. Class is designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon. 715-836-3636.