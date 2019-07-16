Wednesday, July 17
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Cadott Senior Citizens: Noon, VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30 p.m. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: Noon, Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Thursday, July 18
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Chippewa Falls Youth Football Registration: 4-8 p.m., Weber Fields, 3850 139th St, Chippewa Falls. Registration for tackle and flag football for Chippewa Falls Youth Football. Flag football is for any player entering grades 2nd through 7th. Tackle football is for players entering 5th and 6th grades. Arnie Pehlke, arniepehlke@cfyf.net, 715-577-8058. 175.00 http://www.cfyf.net.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.