 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

Thurs., Oct. 17

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S. Serving anyone within the school district or with a Jim Falls address who needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 Ninth Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

fri., Oct. 18

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. Children birth to 3 and caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Swingin’ at McDonell with Troppo Big Band: 7 to 10 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Pre-sale tickets single $15 and couple $25—At the door tickets single $20 and couple $30. All tickets include 1 drink. This fundraiser supports the McDonell band trip to Nashville 2020. Kristina LeCloux, klecloux@msn.com, 920-265-7187.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News