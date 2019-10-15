Thurs., Oct. 17
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.
Food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S. Serving anyone within the school district or with a Jim Falls address who needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 Ninth Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
fri., Oct. 18
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. Children birth to 3 and caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Swingin’ at McDonell with Troppo Big Band: 7 to 10 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Pre-sale tickets single $15 and couple $25—At the door tickets single $20 and couple $30. All tickets include 1 drink. This fundraiser supports the McDonell band trip to Nashville 2020. Kristina LeCloux, klecloux@msn.com, 920-265-7187.