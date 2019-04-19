Saturday, April 20

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Join us for an egg hunt at 11. Also includes crafts, the Easter Bunny, a photo booth and other fun activities. http://www.cfvalleyvineyard.org.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

Sunday, April 21

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, April 22

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.