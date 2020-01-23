Saturday, Jan. 25
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon., corner of Bridge and River Streets, Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Rally for Life: 2 to 3:45 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire. The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life will hold its annual Rally for Life at St. James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. This year’s speaker will be state Rep. Warren Petryk, 93rd District. He will present an overview of Wisconsin pro-life legislation. Steve Werner, werner@alumni.nd.edu, 715-832-4705.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.