Saturday, Jan. 25

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil : 11 a.m. to noon., corner of Bridge and River Streets, Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Rally for Life: 2 to 3:45 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire. The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life will hold its annual Rally for Life at St. James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. This year’s speaker will be state Rep. Warren Petryk, 93rd District. He will present an overview of Wisconsin pro-life legislation. Steve Werner, werner@alumni.nd.edu, 715-832-4705.