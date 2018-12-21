Calendar
0 comments
Calendar

Calendar

  • 0

Saturday, Dec. 22

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Dec. 24

Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynn M. Misfeldt
Obituaries

Lynn M. Misfeldt

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and wh…

Ricky Glen Olson
Obituaries

Ricky Glen Olson

CORNELL — Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell, went to heaven to his home in Glory, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, …

Roger Anderson
Obituaries

Roger Anderson

CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Bruce Dressel
Obituaries

Bruce Dressel

Bruce A. Dressel, 77, of Chippewa Falls went to be with Jesus peacefully, at home Thursday, July 16, 2020, with the loving support of family p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News