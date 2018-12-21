Saturday, Dec. 22
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Dec. 24
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
