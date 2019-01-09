You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Jan. 10

ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.

Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.

Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, .Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Friday, Jan. 11

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

