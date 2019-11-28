Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Themed Eau Claire Victorian Mansion Tour: 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire. Enjoy an hour long tour highlighting the architecture, history, residents and more in this special holiday themed tour Join Galaudet Gallery for an hour long tour that will explain the architecture, symbolism, history and more about this 1882 Eau Claire gem. Enjoy learning about the many beautiful architectural elements and symbolism in this well cared space where Galaudet Gallery displays art exhibits. This special holiday themed tour will add holiday information from the Victorian era. Vicki, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. $5.00 https://ecwhitehouse.wixsite.com/ecwhitehouse.