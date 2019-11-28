Friday, Nov. 29
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.
Visions of Sugar Plums: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S Farwell St, Eau Claire. Be delighted by art nouveau and botanical pomologicals; folk art and algorithmic art curated to show their connections and progressions with sugar plums dancing for the fun of it. Stop in to just look and enjoy Visions of Sugar Plums before, and after, Santa arrives!. Vicki Milewski, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. https://galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc/sugarplums.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Family Movie & Popcorn: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Join us for a recent remake of a classic involving an elephant who flies. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Holiday Themed Eau Claire Victorian Mansion Tour: 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire. Enjoy an hour long tour highlighting the architecture, history, residents and more in this special holiday themed tour Join Galaudet Gallery for an hour long tour that will explain the architecture, symbolism, history and more about this 1882 Eau Claire gem. Enjoy learning about the many beautiful architectural elements and symbolism in this well cared space where Galaudet Gallery displays art exhibits. This special holiday themed tour will add holiday information from the Victorian era. Vicki, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. $5.00 https://ecwhitehouse.wixsite.com/ecwhitehouse.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.