Scenes of Spring: A Two‐Day Workshop for Beginning Painters: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, Si County Road K, Fall Creek. You too can learn how to paint! Join us for an exciting 2-day workshop with artist and educator, Deb Blake. She will ease your worries as a beginner artist while you learn fundamental techniques and create spring landscape projects. Spring is a time for new beginnings. What better time to try something new? In this painting class you will learn: sketching, blocking in color, creating 3D perspective in 2D format, basic color theory, and composition. Tamara Mumm, MUMMT@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. 169.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/scenes-of-spring-a-two-day-workshop-for-beginning-painters/.