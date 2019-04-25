Friday, APRIL 26
American Legion Auxilary-Unit 77 Poppy Distribution: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 77 of Chippewa Falls will hold its annual poppy distribution at Gordy’s at Lake Wissota, Lake Hallie Walmart and Gordy’s Downtown store. Hours of distribution at all locations are Thursday, April 25 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26 from10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 10:00-2:00. Donations during this event are used to help support veterans with unmet needs.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Saturday, Apr. 27
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Scenes of Spring: A Two‐Day Workshop for Beginning Painters: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, Si County Road K, Fall Creek. You too can learn how to paint! Join us for an exciting 2-day workshop with artist and educator, Deb Blake. She will ease your worries as a beginner artist while you learn fundamental techniques and create spring landscape projects. Spring is a time for new beginnings. What better time to try something new? In this painting class you will learn: sketching, blocking in color, creating 3D perspective in 2D format, basic color theory, and composition. Tamara Mumm, MUMMT@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. 169.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/scenes-of-spring-a-two-day-workshop-for-beginning-painters/.
