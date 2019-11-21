 Skip to main content
Saturday, Nov. 23

Craft Show, Bake Sale & Silent Auction: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Alano Club of Menomonie, 105 N 21st Street, Menomonie. Alano Club of Menomonie is hosting their 5th annual Craft Show and is looking for additional crafters. The event includes a bake sale and silent auction and is a great fundraiser for the non-profit club. Bring your talent to the event by calling (715)308-3411 to rent a booth. Kari Dahl, 715-308-3411.

35th Annual Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., McDonell Central Catholic High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Over 80 Exhibitors, Homemade ConcessionsSponsored by the McDonell Area Catholic Schools Music Boosters. Jenny Schafer, schaferjenny@gmail.com, 7152252556. $2.00 http://mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

