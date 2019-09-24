Thurs., Sept. 26

Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Fall Block Party for the Walk to End Alzheimers: 4 to 7 p.m., BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, 5075 Stonewood Drive, Eau Claire. Join us for a Block Party this Fall as we raise funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. A Chicken Dinner, Silent Auction, Music & Entertainment, Bouncy House, Kids Games, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, & Balloon Animals, Craft & Bake Sale, Dementia Live Simulation Educational Experience sign-ups, and much more. Call 715.874.4483 to sign up and learn more about the Dementia Live Experience. Jamie Smith, jsmith@beehivehomes.com, 7158744483.

Free Trial Week — Piranha Swim team: 4 to 5 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave, Chippewa Falls. Join Sept. 23-27, ages 5 to 18; 4 to 5 p.m., Sept. 26-27. Registration is required; forms are available at the front desk. Need-based scholarships available. Contact team coordinator Cathy Krula at 715.723.2201 or cathyk@chippewaymca.com.