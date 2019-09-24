Thurs., Sept. 26
Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Fall Block Party for the Walk to End Alzheimers: 4 to 7 p.m., BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, 5075 Stonewood Drive, Eau Claire. Join us for a Block Party this Fall as we raise funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. A Chicken Dinner, Silent Auction, Music & Entertainment, Bouncy House, Kids Games, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, & Balloon Animals, Craft & Bake Sale, Dementia Live Simulation Educational Experience sign-ups, and much more. Call 715.874.4483 to sign up and learn more about the Dementia Live Experience. Jamie Smith, jsmith@beehivehomes.com, 7158744483.
Free Trial Week — Piranha Swim team: 4 to 5 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave, Chippewa Falls. Join Sept. 23-27, ages 5 to 18; 4 to 5 p.m., Sept. 26-27. Registration is required; forms are available at the front desk. Need-based scholarships available. Contact team coordinator Cathy Krula at 715.723.2201 or cathyk@chippewaymca.com.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Fri., Sept. 27
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15- to 20-minute program is for children birth to 3 and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome.
Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.