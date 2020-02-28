Everyone knows Baun's name at combine

Talking with reporters at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, former University of Wisconsin star Zack Baun got to retell one of his favorite stories.
OK, maybe not one of his favorites — but certainly one that’s been told quite often about the all-American outside linebacker: How UW’s first recruiting letter to him when he was a high-school quarterback at Brown Deer was addressed to “Zack Brown.”
It may be a well-worn tale for Badgers fans, but for NFL teams interested in Baun as one of the 2020 NFL draft’s top edge rushers, it’s an intriguing little tidbit about him.
“That is a true story,” Baun confirmed to reporters at the Indiana Convention Center.
Baun insisted that he wasn’t “ticked off” by the name slight — “That was my ultimate dream school and I got the opportunity to play for the prestigious Wisconsin and wouldn’t change that for the world,” he said — but it does illustrate just how far he came during his time at UW.
“That’s kind of been my journey of my career,” Baun said, “being the underdog coming out of high school and showing myself — and the world — what I can do.”
The world is well aware now, following a senior season in which he registered 76 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks and impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl. Baun is likely to be the first ex-Badgers player taken during the April 23-25 draft, even before star running back Jonathan Taylor or highly regarded center Tyler Biadasz.
“Zack Baun may go ahead of Jonathan Taylor,” longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during a recent interview on ESPN Wisconsin, adding that he projected Baun as a possible first-round pick in one of his recent mock drafts. “He’s borderline first-(round).”
Baun downplayed the significance of playing quarterback in high school — “I think quarterback for me is a very broad term because I didn’t do much passing the ball in high school; I ran the ball a lot,” he said — but his football IQ should impress coaches who talk Xs and Os with him.
Baun said a number of NFL teams have talked to him about moving inside at the pro level, an idea he is certainly open to. Among the teams he’s already had informal meetings with are his home-state Green Bay Packers, who have a pair of veteran starters (Za’Darius and Preston Smith) and last year’s No. 12 overall pick (Rashan Gary) at outside linebacker but are looking at overhauling their inside linebacker spot with longtime starter Blake Martinez expected to depart in free agency.
“One of the teams identified me as like ‘The Toy’ — a can-do-it-all linebacker. Give me the opportunity to rush the edge, play off the ball, drop into coverage, use all my skillsets to the fullest,” Baun said, although he admitted he didn’t drop into coverage against tight ends very often for the Badgers, who wanted him moving toward the quarterback not away from him.
“I think that’s a part of my game that teams are really impressed with my ability to be so versatile and kind of do a lot of different things very well. With that being said, I played off the ball at the Senior Bowl and got to showcase my ability to do that. I feel completely comfortable and just willing to do whatever it takes.”
Baun measured 6 feet, 2⅜ inches and weighed in at 238 pounds at the combine and will have a chance to show his skills during Saturday’s linebackers workouts. After seeing limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and missing the 2017 season with a foot injury, Baun had 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble during the 2018 season, setting the stage for his breakthrough year last year.
“I think the biggest difference was the loss of production of the previous year with Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards and Andrew Van Ginkel being (gone),” Baun said of the three ex-Badgers linebackers who now play for New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
“They were kind of our core guys that we looked up to lead the defense. With them being gone, I talked to my position coach and said, ‘Hey, I want to be the best layer I can be. I know I can be one of the best — if not the best — in this league, and I’m willing to do all it takes.’ I just got bigger, faster, stronger in the weight room, dove into NFL study and I did a lot off the field work as well.
“Just being from Wisconsin and the development program I’ve had through my journey has really helped the maturity. As I matured on the field, I matured off the field as well. I turned into a great man. Credit to Wisconsin for teaching me the values to work hard, to be driven, to be dependable.”
Packers raise ticket prices
Coming off a 13-3 season and a berth in the NFC Championship Game after back-to-back playoff-less seasons, the Packers announced Thursday that they’re raising ticket prices for the 11th straight year.
Ticket prices for regular-season games went up by $1 to $7 per seat per game, depending on location. End zone seats increased from $111 to $118; south end zone 700 level seats went from $120 to $121; south end zone 600 level seats went from $128 to $129; seats from the end zone to the 20‐yard line went from $128 to $134; and seats between the 20-yard lines went from $142 to $149.
"This pricing increase continues our policy of keeping our prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to season ticketholders sent out Thursday. "We feel this continues to provide you an excellent value for the gameday experience at Lambeau Field, while also supporting our partner NFL teams through shared revenue."