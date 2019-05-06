Adrienne E. Olson
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Corey and Stephanie Olson
Educator: Ron Buckles
Adrienne’s comments about Mr. Buckles: I chose Mr. Buckles for his emotional openness, empathy, and pure passion for music. His friendly and fun personality, ability to take situations and turn them into opportunities for learning and growth, wholehearted eagerness to help others, and his truly genuine soul have all inspired me to grow into a better person. He’s also really fun on bus rides!
Mr. Buckle’s comments about Adrienne:
… quiet, until you get her singing and then, what a VOICE!
… calm on the outside, but watch out once you get to know her!
… ninja learner, silent and lethal, you never have to doubt that she is hearing and processing every word you say!
… moxie, determined and with nerve to make any success happen!
… kind and gentle, could not hurt a fly and treats all others with care!
… generous, always ready to help anyone, you only need to ask!
It has been a true pleasure to have such a presence in my classroom for 4 years.
Future Plans: Adrienne plans to continue her education at either University of Minnesota-Duluth or St. Olaf College, where she will be studying psychology, linguistics, and Asian studies/language. She wants to teach English as a second language to students abroad, with preference for South Korea. Past that, she hopes to go back to school to become a licensed therapist to help people who struggle with mental illnesses.
